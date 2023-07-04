HP Enterprise, VVDN Tech sign pact to produce USD 1 bn worth of servers in 4-5 yrs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that US-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise has signed a first contract with VVDN Technologies to create high-end servers with a combined value of USD 1 billion over the next 4-5 years.

Within ten days of the India-US joint statement on co-production and development of technology, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed.

"I'm happy to report that HP Enterprise has committed to manufacturing high-end servers in India as part of the IT Hardware PLI scheme that our prime minister just approved.—Inputs from Agencies