HP CM Announces 5 Pc DA To State Employees

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced payment of five per cent Dearness allowance to state employees and pensioners.

The CM was presiding over the State level 50th Statehood Day function at Jhanduta in Bilaspur district.

Mr Thakur announced five per cent DA to the employees and pensioners of the State Government from July 2019.

This would provide financial benefits of Rs 250 crore to the employees.

State Government has recently borrowed Rs 500 crore additional loan extend this benefit to the employees.

