Dharmshala Assembly constituency registered 21.87 per cent polling and Pachhad Assembly constituency 26 per cent till 1100 hours as polling began at 0700 hours on Monday for by election, Election Department said.

State Chief Electoral Officer Divesh Kumar said that polling was largely peaceful in both constituencies.

Polling is continuing smoothly and without any untoward incident in 202 polling stations in the state.

It would conclude at 1700 hrs.

UNI