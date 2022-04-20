How Yogi Supervised UP Hostage Op

Lucknow:Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself took over the reins of supervising the rescue operations of the hostage drama that unfolded through the intervening Thursday-Friday night.

Adityanath, who convened a late night meeting of top civil and police officials at his official 5 Kalidas Marg residence, is said to have given a piece of his mind to the district officials in Farukkhabad through video conferencing.

He is believed to have pulled up the officials for "wasting four hours doing nothing" to rescue the 23 children who were held hostage in Kasriya village by a criminal.

The Chief Minister also made sure to coordinate with the Centre for NSG commandos and directed officials to send ATS and QRT teams to Farukkhabad.

Adityanath ended the meeting only after 1.30 a.m. on Friday when the captor was killed and the 23 children safely rescued.

One of the officials who attended the meeting said, on condition of anonymity, "I have never seen the chief minister is such an angry mood. The idea of 23 small children being held captive upset him to a great extent."

Sources said that a few heads were likely to roll in the coming days in Farukkhabad because the chief minister was upset at the manner in which the officials dealt with the situation.

