How Yogi Adityanath Govt Is Linking Varanasi, Ayodhya And Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Soon, travelling from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur Assembly constituency to capital Lucknow would become much easier and faster.

The state government is mulling the construction of a 110-km four-lane expressway to Gorakhpur with the planned 350-km Purvanchal Expressway, that would link Lucknow to Ghazipur. Once operational, the Purvanchal Expressway would become the longest e-way in the country.Avneesh Awasthi, chief executive officer of the UP Expressway Authority, told a financial daily Times that the planned link would make "north-south" connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh a reality. At present, the alignment of all major roads in eastern UP is west-east. Another aspect of this proposed expressway link is that it could criss-cross a new highway that is under construction to link PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi to Ayodhya.

Together, these two roads would be able to offer connectivity between all the three holy towns of UP, i.e. Varanasi, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.

As per ET, the Gorakhpur expressway link will begin from Azamgarh on the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway. Another 20-km link road from the Purvanchal Expressway to Ayodhya has already been approved.



