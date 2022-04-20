How women are driving travel industry?

New Delhi: Nearly a quarter of India's women professionals (23 per cent) travel at least once a month for business, compared to just 7 per cent who travel solely for leisure with the same frequency, revealed a research report.

According to the findings by Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), amongst over 1,000 regular women travellers in India and overseas, safety and security topped the list whilst selecting a hotel.

The findings reinforce that women are looking at hotels supporting and facilitating a seamless stay experience through a more thoughtful service approach. Besides these re-assurances, 78 per cent of women travellers prioritize local cuisines when travelling, while 69 per cent expect healthier dining options and 61 per cent would prefer smaller, ?? 1/2 tasting' portions. While other services such as women butler options (for 61 per cent) and women personal shoppers (69 er cent) could also influence their choice of hotels, as per the findings.

Renu Basu, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Marketing, IHCL said: "We, as a global organisation, not only recognise the contribution of women in the industry and society at large, but are also cognizant of their increasing value as a growing influence on business. Women are responsible for up to 85 per cent of all consumer purchases and play a very significant role in influencing business and leisure travel. Hence, responding to their thoughts and needs is an absolute priority for us. Brands that make the effort to actively and holistically engage with women travelers will definitely stand to gain over the coming decades."

Other research suggests that women consumers apply more scrutiny to their purchase decisions and-in turn- subsequently remain more loyal to their brands of choice. Globally, for instance, 27 per cent of women would stick to a preferred brand regardless of price, quality, convenience or brand promises, compared to just 21 per cent of men.

Source: IANS