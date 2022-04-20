New Delhi (The Hawk): How West Bengal flouts rules is indeed interesting, intriguing even while it goes on officially unabated. Rule wise from each MLA constituency, the people elect one representative who then becomes a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Each state has between seven and nine MLAs for every Member of Parliament (MP) that it has in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's bicameral Parliament.

How it is openly, officially violated by West Bengal is detailed below: MP seat BARDHAMAN : Asansol Dakshin, Asamsol Uttar, Ausgram (SC), Barbani, Bardhaman Dakshin, Bardhaman Uttar (SC), Bhatar, Durgapur Paschim, Durgapur Purba, Galsi (SC), Jamuria, Jamalpur (SC), Kalna, Katwa, Ketugram, Khandag Hosh (SC), Kulti, Mangalkot, Memari, Monteswar, Pandabeswar, Purbasthali Dakshin, Purbasthali Uttar, Raina (SC). In all, 24 assembly constituencies in one MP seat whereas according to rules, at least three MP seats should be therein. Mysteriously, it is not so. No explanation to such anomaly is available officially. 'Silence is golden' is what is being strictly adhered to by all and no sundry.

Similarly more such examples relating to West Bengal MLA seats are there. Very few MP seats comprising 5-7 MLA seats are there.

Is it an example of what West Bengal does today, rest of India are all set to do tomorrow implying like in Bengal, in the ensuing days, in other states also, many MP seats will have more than (un)lucky 7 and surely not 5!