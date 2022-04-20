How US-China Trade War Could Hurt Us All?

London: Ok, so it's not a real war - but the US and China are at the beginning of a trade war - and no-one knows just how bad it could get.

So here's how a US-China trade war could hurt us.

According to a BBC News report, a list of Chinese products will be hit with a 25 per cent tariff from Friday - effectively making them 25 per cent more expensive for US consumers.

According to the Petersen Institute of International Economics more than 90 per cent of the products on the US tariffs list are made up of intermediate inputs or capital equipment. That means stuff that you need as raw material to make other products - so it could have a knock-on effect on many other goods too.

What the US really wants to target though are things produced under China's Made in China 2025 policy.

In retaliation to the US moves, China has hit these sectors: American agriculture - hitting at American farmers and ranchers, a political vote bank that US President Trump relies on. Some 91 per cent of the 545 products China is placing a tariff on are from the agriculture sector; the car sector - companies such as Tesla and Chrysler manufacture in the US and their products going into China would be affected.

And while Beijing is really good at the chest-thumping, fist-wagging rhetoric, the reality on the ground is much more serious.

"Our industry contacts in China have said things like 'seems pretty serious,' or 'this is getting scary', even 'I think there's a chance of things getting worse'," says Vinesh Motwani of Silk Road Research. He's recently returned from a trip to the mainland, and as part of his research routinely talks to China-based firms to gauge business sentiment there.

These worries, he says, can translate into "increased caution and lower confidence" for businesses as they try to navigate the uncertainty ahead.

Which means: expansion plans could be put on ice. And if Chinese expansion is on hold that has a direct impact on the rest of us in Asia.

Obviously the US and China's economies are most at risk, although they're not the only ones.

According to DBS's chief economist Taimur Baig, an all-out trade war could shave 0.25% off the GDP of both economies this year. It gets much worse next year - with both countries seeing a reduction in growth of about 0.5% or more.

Mr Baig adds that "considering China grows at 6-7 per cent and the US at 2-3 per cent, we believe the damage would be greater to the US than on China".

But countries like South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan could all be affected too because of disruption to supply chains.

China sources a lot of components that go into its finished goods from these other countries. As Nick Marro of the Economist Intelligence Unit points out, "any dent in China's export flows will inevitably affect" these other countries.

The case could be made for manufacturing to shift to these other countries - and for them to take advantage of selling to the US - but that shift would take time, and it's hard to see who could match China's scale.

Ultimately, the US consumer will end up paying more for products.