- New Delhi/Lucknow: In line with the Centre's aim to bring transparency in governance, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to ride on the micro-blogging website Twitter for reaching out to the people, a company executive said on Friday.
- "The UP government has recognised the potential of Twitter as a platform for effective integrated public communication and is setting a model example for accountability and amenability within the administration," Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy, Twitter India, told IANS. At the first-ever #UPonTwitter workshop organised in Lucknow this week, the state government asked officials across departments to join Twitter's live communication platform for effective communication and quick complaint redressal.
- "The #UPonTwitter workshop is a step towards encouraging more departments to utilise Twitter to drive public campaigns and ensure effective governance with real-time public feedback," Kaul added.
- At the workshop, the micro-blogging website facilitated a presentation and discussion of Twitter Rules, Account and Safety education, sharing of latest features for campaigns and analytics and discussed ideas for citizen engagement on the platform.
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has 5,27,000 followers (@myogiadityanath), also directed all government departments to open Twitter accounts within a week.
- Twitter is already being leveraged by the UP police to engage with citizens in real-time to provide faster response.
- The UP Police (@UP POLICE) have 1,77,000 followers on Twitter. On an average, it receive around 200-350 actionable tweets, of which the police officials claim to resolve around 90 per cent the same day.
- "We look forward to working closely with the government to advance transparent governance across all verticals," Kaul told IANS.
How Twitter Is Helping UP Government Achieve Effective Governance?
