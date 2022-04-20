How to style yourself up in summer

New Delhi:Get your hands on cuffed jeans, crop tops and tank tops, which can add to your style quotient in the summer, says an expert. Here are some fashion tips by Vaanee Bhatia, co-founder, Gritstones Clothing, an online shopping store: * Summer Jackets/Coats: Summer jackets or coats are must haves this season. Unlike the winter coats, these summer jackets will add the cool quotient and give you a classy look. These jackets are quite comfortable and easy to carry. Orange, green and peach remains the trending colors for these jackets and can be teamed with a printed top and a pair of colored trouser for a formal look. * Crop tops: Crop tops are here to stay. This is one trend which is still on a rise. Add crop tops to your collection if you still have not done that. These tops will not only give you a glamorous avatar to heat up a party session or a summer lunch with your friends, but also keep you comfortable. Pair these tops with denims to get endless compliments. * Cuffed jeans: This style is a must-try style for this season. There are three prominent types of cuffed jeans - the thick cuff, traditional skinny cuff and the half cuff. Thick cuff goes well with jeans which are wider towards the end, the skinny cuff works best on fitted silhouettes, as it creates the appearance of a long, lean line, and similarly, the half cuff is best for a slouchy style. All the three styles are sure to give you a classy edge to your look. * Hot pants: Hot pants are another major trend to be followed this summer. This style statement was a hit among various dancing divas of that age. For that retro look, opt for flashy colored hot pants, while for a more contemporary look, you can choose from denim hot pants or printed ones. * Tank tops: A tank top is generally worn as an undershirt with a transparent or translucent shirt. It can also be teamed with summer jackets. However, such tops are now being treated as an outer garment. Matching up with a pair of skinny jeans is one of the trends to be followed this season. IANS