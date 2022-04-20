How to lose weight in a week!

What if, you got invited to a party next week and you want to flaunt your new dress and look your absolute best ! But the stubborn dress just won't fit because of all lazing around you have done and put on those unwanted kilos on your body. Now, you have got just one week to get rid of those unwanted guests. Sounds illogical, but it's not impossible! And no, not eating at all won't help you lose weight. If you are up for this challenge, here's how you can do it! Switch to a different diet-plan by shunning sugary drinks, fried, baked foods completely for a week. If you want to see wonders, grab raw veggies and fresh fruits. But remember not to have potatoes from the veggies section and bananas from the fruits section. Rigorous and heavy exercise is just not advisable in this case because you might hurt yourself if you have no previous experience. Instead just be very physically active and do your daily workouts and cardio exercises to lose those extra calories. Drink lots and lots of water! Water is the perfect slim-down drink because it has zero calories and carbs. One the first day, drink about 8 to 12 glasses of water and various kinds of fruits throughout the day.