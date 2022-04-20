How to crack competitive examinations in first attempt?

New Delhi: The COVID pandemic might soon be behind us, but the same can't be said for recession and dearth of jobs. Every year lakhs of students appear for different competitive exams to make a career as bank professionals, MBAs, railway officials, engineers, etc.

The competition level of these exams is already very intense and for the next few years, it could become even more competitive. Preparing for the competitive exams is a tough nut to crack and can only be achieved with a carefully crafted strategy.

Every year students appear for some of the top competitive exams such as IBPS, SSC, SBI, RBI, AFCAT, CDS, UPSC, UPPSC, CAT, MAT, XAT, Railways, Insurance, etc. to achieve their dream career. The number of seats available via these competitive exams is limited while the number of students appearing is in lakhs. Let us look at some of the top strategies that can be followed by students for cracking the competitive exams.

Top Tips for Cracking Competitive Exams

Refer to standard study material - We can't emphasise enough the importance of referring to the standard study material. The competitive exams are aimed at evaluating your application of knowledge and not theory.

So, pick up study material that involves a modern approach for understanding the concepts and involves a learner-friendly method for a better understanding. The content of the study material should be the latest and geared towards helping you ace the examination. To ensure that you are familiarized with the Level 1 and Level 2 questions, you can refer to Oswal's High Score Objective Series for Indian History, Geography, Indian Economy, Polity, and General Science.

Practice - Have you ever gone blank when the exam paper arrived? Well, you are not alone and this is a common occurrence among many students. This can happen due to the anxiety of the examinations and because you have not practised the questions enough.

This can be resolved by looking back into previous years questions and getting a clear understanding of the type of questions. This will also help you in gauging the difficulty level of the examination. Students looking to get comprehensive practice papers for UGC NET can refer to 20 practice paper sets by Gurukul-Oswal Books.

Time Management - Competitive exams are all about managing your time and efficiently answering the questions. If you have a strategy of managing time and allocating time for each section, you will have a better chance of scoring higher. You can achieve efficient time management by understanding the pattern of the question paper and being through with the topics you are good at solving. You can refer to our books for competitive exams for preparing your strategy.

Fix Weekly Targets - It is essential that you fix weekly targets until the date of your final examination. If you are preparing on your own and not with some coaching classes, then the targets become even more important. You can refer to a comprehensive set of books for competitive exams offered by Oswal that will enable you to prepare better than coaching institutes since it covers a great combination of guides and practice books including previous year's questions with an advanced approach towards learning, practising, and understanding the concepts deeply including 5000 topic-wise.

Revise and then Revise some more - Revision is the key to succeeding in the competitive exams as candidates with only a clear understanding of the concepts would be able to apply it under pressure during the examination. You can take mock tests and revision tests for self-evaluation. These will help you map your overall performance which can then be analysed. These revision tests will help you in preparing your own strategy for the examination.

Upcoming Government Exams 2021 Calendar

While several examinations may have been delayed last year due to COVID, this year most examinations are expected to be conducted as per the standard schedule. Most of the competitive examinations will test your reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and verbal prowess. So, if you are preparing for one examination, you can explore other similar examination and appear for them too. Let us look at some of the upcoming government examinations in 2021.

UPSC IAS Civil Services 2021 - The UPSC Civil Services Prelims are scheduled on June 27, 2021, whereas, the Mains are expected to take place on September 17, 2021.

UGC NET 2021 - The UGC NET 2021 will be conducted on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021.

IBPS PO 2021 - The IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on October 9, 10, 16, and 17, 2021.

Irrespective of the examination you are aiming to crack, the tips shared in this article will help you in doing that. Remember to stay positive and focus on your preparation. Pick the right study material, and prepare your exam strategy to ace the examination and emerge as a top scorer. All the best!

—ANI