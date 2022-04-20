How This Engineering Student Sued Snapdeal & Got An iPhone 5S Gold For Rs 68 Is A Lesson For All E-Commerce Websites

Ordering phones and laptops online in heavy discounts and getting bricks in return is no new occurrence. E-commerce websites have been breaching the trust of their customers time and again and that�s precisely why this piece of news is satisfying. How many times has it happened that e-commerce websites have misled you into buying products on discount? On February 12, Nikhil Bansal, a BTech Student at Punjabi University spotted an unbelievable discount of 99.7% on iPhone 5S Gold on Snapdeal. The price after discount came out to be Rs 68. Can you believe that? Without wasting another moment, he booked one for himself. As you�d expect, his order was soon cancelled proving that the offer was only to mislead customers. But he refused to let it go. He filed a complaint against Snapdeal at the District Consumer Forum. Within days, a judgement was passed in his favour, ordering Snapdeal to deliver the product to him at Rs 68. That�s not even all. Snapdeal was slapped with a Rs 2000 penalty. When the e-com giant tried to fight back, the penalty increased to Rs 10,000. Well done, Nikhil Bansal. Every Indian customer needs to read this story. How Nikhil Bansal forced Snapdeal to sell him an iPhone for Rs 68 is a lesson for all e-commerce websites out there. �Reuters