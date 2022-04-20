How Sridevi Helped A Nervous (And Very Young) Hrithik Roshan Through An Early Film Scene

New Delhi: Sridevi's untimely death has shaken many, especially those on whom she imprinted her ever-lasting memories, like Hrithik Roshan. The Kaabil actor posted a click with Sridevi, from their 1986 film Bhagwan Dada and revealed that it was his first ever speaking shot. "I loved her, admired her so much. My first ever acting shot was with Sridevi, I was nervous in front of her and I remember her shaking her hands pretending to be a nervous cause of me, just to boost my confidence. We had to laugh, and she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you, mam," he wrote on Instagram. On Saturday night, Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she attended actor Mohit Marwah's wedding celebrations, along with daughter Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Rajinikanth's 12-year-old adopted son in Bhagwan Dada. Hrithik made several uncredited appearances in various family's film projects, including Aasha, Aap Ke Deewane, and Aas Paas. He is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming film Super 30.

Sridevi started acting in films at an age of four and went on to work in films like Mr India, Nagina, Sadma, Chal Baaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah. The English Vinglish actress had taken a 15-year-long sabbatical after the birth of her daughter Khushi.

Sridevi, who died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 54, didn't have any history of heart ailments. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor had told news agency IANS. "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack."

Sridevi's last rites will be performed tomorrow. Mortal remains of the actress will be flown back to India, tomorrow morning.

