How Priyanshu Painyuli stayed fit during lockdown

Mumbai: Actor Priyanshu Painyuli says maintaining his fitness regime was quite a task during lockdown, given the cheat days.

"The lockdown was quite a time. There are days I would be tempted to binge. Work was slow for all of us leaving us with a lot of free time, and keeping yourself in check wasn't 100 per cent possible on every day. I did have my cheat days, far more than I do usually," Priyanshu said.

"But after a point, I realised I need to be disciplined for the film ('Rashmi Rocket'). I downloaded fitness apps on my phone and started working out regularly. Over and above finishing steps and doing freehand exercises, I did yoga as well to maintain my agility. I started my weight training only in the last four months of lockdown so that helped with the beefing up. My fitness coach was always a call away so my schedule was completely monitored by him. He says I have made him proud despite enough treats and calories calling me on," he added.

Priyanshu has started shooting the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket" in Pune.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu will be seen playing the role of Taapsee Pannu's husband in the project. The film sees Priyanshu in the role of an army man.

