How much is enough? Weekly sex makes for happy couples: Study

Miami:�How much sex is enough? Just once a week is all it takes for optimal happiness among married heterosexual couples and those in long-term relationships, said a US study on Wednesday. The findings are based on surveys of more than 30,000 Americans collected over four decades, and are published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science. �Although more frequent sex is associated with greater happiness, this link was no longer significant at a frequency of more than once a week,� said lead researcher Amy Muise, a social psychologist and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto-Mississauga. �Our findings suggest that it�s important to maintain an intimate connection with your partner, but you don�t need to have sex everyday as long as you�re maintaining that connection.� Researchers noted that the study was not designed to show cause-and-effect, so it remains unknown whether happiness leads to weekly sex, or if weekly sex arouses more joy in life. The study was also limited to people in romantic relationships, not single people. �In fact, there was no association between sexual frequency and well-being for single people,� said Muise. The findings were also consistent across age groups, gender and the length of the relationship -- whether months or decades. Muise said couples should discuss whether their sexual needs are being met, rather than simply press for more sex. �It�s important to maintain an intimate connection with your partner without putting too much pressure on engaging in sex as frequently as possible,� she said. �AFP