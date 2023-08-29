Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): How Far United? Dare One Asks That...How Dare They? Don't They Know That If They Are Not United --- That Too, Like The Stolid Unshakable Rock --- They Will All --- Exception/s Amid Them Are Yet To Be Discovered / Invented Though Nerve-Wrecking Abs Frantic Efforts 24x7 Are On To "Discover" Him / Her / Them But None Found So Far --- Vanish / Perish / Eliminate / Erase "For All Times To Come" Becoming "Fossil-Like" Amid The ({Ill}Famed) Recalcitrant / Adamant ED, CBI, IT, IB, Revenue Intelligence, Many More Such Central Units, Much Of Whom Are Not Even Known Yet. But They All Are Boisterously Claimed As "Unbending, Uncompromising, Unaccomodating, Neat Adamant" Couldn't Care Least For "Any One Who Ever He Or She Or They Be + Howsoever Powerful They Be (Guess Their Names...If Success, Numerous Freewheeling Kudos Then)". Under Such SOS-Compelling Circumstances, It Is Only Natural That They Are United --- Actually, Perennially Disunited ---Amid Themselves To Save Their Very Existence Leave Alone Their Tenuous Credibility --- That's Flying Any Way --- Joke / Jeer Mighty Amused Observers. "That's Why, How Far United, Farce And Fuss Apart"?