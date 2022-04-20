How exercise can do wonders to your health!

Physical exercise is any bodily activity that enhances or maintains physical fitness and overall health and wellness. It is performed for various reasons, including strengthening muscles and the cardiovascular system, honing athletic skills, weight loss or maintenance, and merely enjoyment. Many people hit the gym or pound the pavement to improve cardiovascular health, build muscle, and of course for getting a perfect body so to say. Working out has above-the-neck benefits, too. For the past decade or so, scientists have pondered how exercising can boost brain function. Regardless of age or fitness level , studies show that making time for exercise provides some serious mental benefits. Get inspired to exercise by reading up on these unexpected ways that working out can benefit mental health, relationships which leads to a healthier and happier life overall. 1. Reduce stress If it has been a tough day, take a walk or head to the gym for a quick workout. One of the most common mental benefits of exercise is stress relief. Working up a sweat can help manage physical and mental stress. Exercise also increases concentrations of norepinephrine, a chemical that can moderate the brain�s response to stress. So go ahead and get sweaty! 2. Boost happy chemicals Slogging through a few miles on the treadmill can be tough, but it�s worth the effort! Exercise releases endorphins, which create feelings of happiness and euphoria. Studies have shown that exercise can even alleviate symptoms among the clinically depressed . For this reason, docs recommend that people suffering from depression or anxiety or those who are just feeling blue can spend a good amount of time at gym. 3. Improve self-confidence Hop on the treadmill in order to look fit will give you self confidence as you will feel fit and fresh. On a very basic level, physical fitness can boost self-esteem and improve positive self-image. Regardless of weight, size, gender, or age, exercise can quickly elevate a person's perception of his or her attractiveness, that is, self-worth. 4. Enjoy the great outdoors For an extra boost of self-love, take that workout outside. Exercising in the great outdoors can increase self-esteem even more. Find an outdoor workout that fits your style, whether it�s rock-climbing, hiking, renting a canoe, or just taking a jog in the park. Plus, all that Vitamin D acquired from soaking up the sun. Why book a spa day when a little fresh air and sunshine (and exercise) can work wonders for self-confidence and happiness! 5. Exercise controls weight Exercise can help prevent excess weight gain or help maintain weight loss. When you engage in physical activity, you burn calories. The more intense the activity, the more calories you burn. You don't need to set aside large chunks of time for exercise to reap weight-loss benefits. If you can't do an actual workout, get more active throughout the day in simple ways � by taking the stairs instead of the elevator or reviving up your household chores. 6. Increase relaxation Ever hit the hay after a long run or weight session at the gym? For some, a moderate workout can be equivalent of a sleeping pill, even for people with insomnia. Moving around five to six hours before bedtime raises the body�s core temperature. When the body temp drops back to normal a few hours later, it signals the body that it�s time to sleep. 7. Exercise combats health conditions and diseases Worried about heart disease? Hoping to prevent high blood pressure? No matter what your current weight, being active boosts high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or "good," cholesterol and decreases unhealthy triglycerides. This one-two punch keeps your blood flowing smoothly, which decreases your risk of cardiovascular diseases. In fact, regular physical activity can help you prevent or manage a wide range of health problems and concerns, including stroke, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, depression, certain types of cancer, arthritis and falls. Hence, the bottom line is, exercise and physical activity are a great way to feel better, gain health benefits and have fun. As a general goal, aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day. Remember to check with your doctor before starting a new exercise program, especially if you haven't exercised for a long time, have chronic health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes or arthritis, or you have any concerns. Go ahead and help yourself in order to conquer the world with your good looks and self confidence.