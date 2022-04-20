How Does Alia Bhatt Beat The Heat?

New Delhi: Young and bubbly actress Alia Bhatt remains cool in the scorching summer heat by making sure she eats and drinks right. Giving out some tips for her fans, who hope for skin as radiant as that of the 22-year-old, the �2 States� actress told IANS: �One should drink a lot of water and stay hydrated� to beat the scorching heat in summers. "I have atleast 5 liters of water a day. I also eat a lot of fruits, it fills me up and gives me energy that I need. I have a lot of nimbu paani (lime water). To keep the body cool, I have sabja seeds (sweet basil seeds) with milk," added the actress, who will be seen sharing screen space with her mother Soni Razdan for the first time in an ad campaign of Garnier Fructis Oil-In-Cream. Alia will be seen in the forthcoming film, "Shaandaar", which is scheduled to release on September 4.