How Did Coronavirus First Emerge If Screening Was In Place, Asks Akhilesh

Lucknow: Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asked that if screenings had started at the airports, how did the first cases of Novel Coronavirus emerge in the country.

"It has been claimed that when there were no cases of the Coronavirus, screening had been started at various airports but the question is how serious and meaningful it was. If this is true, it should be told how Coronavirus came into our country? The country will truly benefit only when meaningful works are undertaken",

Earlier in the day, Mr Modi, in a televised address to the nation, said that screening had been started at the airports of the country even when there were no cases of the coronavirus. UNI



