How Come No Forward Caste In Amit Shah's Bengal Juggernaut

New Delhi (The Hawk): Mystery indeed surrounds how come confidently (West)Bengal-conquering (chances of it now is near 100%, like it or not, avert it or reject it or accept it) AmitBhai Shah is bereft of High Caste Bengalis in his omnipotent Bengal juggernaut that is visibly packed with OBCs, Backwards, STs, SCs, EBCs, NBCs, Close to BCs (CBCs) and the like but no Brahmins, Bengali Kayasthas, Bengali Royal Families' members, Bonedee personalities (Sabarna Roy Choudhury Family, Raja Nabakrishna Deb Family, Badan Chandra Roy Family, Purnendu Chandra Dhar Family, Khelat Ghosh Family, Shibkrishna Daw Family, Chandra Family, Rani Rashmoni Family, Radha Gobinda Mallick Family, Bhavanipur Rajbari, Bhawanipur Mullik Baaree etc, etc) of Kolkata since its inception in 1690. Without them, assert omniscient historians, sociologists, analysers, statistician insiders in Kolkata and Poshchim Bangla, that much of the masses who are under the thumbs of the above BonedeeBaaree or Raj Baree will not actually vote for the BJP as they are on the permanent rolls of those palaces and their owners who are nothing but themselves BCs, OBCs, EBCs etc and very few of them are upper castes or so-called high castes but they do matter in Kolkata/West Bengal society and having by his side, Amit Shah would benefit immensely, abundantly scotching of all doubts of getting sure shot votes of theirs and that would greatly tantamount to his + BJP's winning chances in the assembly elections in the state of Bnegal whose people even today are highly emotionally tilted toward those Bonedee families + their kith and kin howsoever lengthy they are…Couple this with the missing Brahmans interspersed among Rādhi, from Radh (region south-west of the Ganges), Varendra, from Vārendra region (North-East) or Puṇḍra. Vārendra originally meant rain-maker magicians.Vaidika (migrants, originally experts of Vedic knowledge), Paschatya Vaidika (Vedic Brahmins from west of Bengal), Dakshinatya Vaidika (Vedic Brahmins from south of Bengal),Saptaśati. Famous survames under them Chatterjee, Banerjee, Ganguly, Bhattacharya, Bhaduri etc abysmally missed and were conspicuous by their absence and many matured Bengali analysers are heard asserting that Amita ShahJee need to do more home work before indulging in West Bengal politics and that too, power politics which is fully caste ridden though it may not look like that at all outwardly but inwardly, the people of the state are extremely sensitive about the company the leader keeps with him and he is best assessed by his camaraderie with Brahmins, Kayasthas, and even, Bene + masses comprising Muslims, minorities, BCs, OBCs, SCs, STs etc. the Masses of West Bengal indeed are inscrutable!