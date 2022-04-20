How celebs are ringing in the New Year

New Delhi: Ending a year full of stress, many Bollywood stars have decided to welcome a brand New Year and enjoying the holidays at their favourite destinations. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor, Instagram has been flooded with their pictures, giving us all major vacation goals. Take a look:



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The couple is ringing in New Year with the Kapoor clan in Jaipur. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Alia's sister Shaheen were seen in video clip posted on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The couple is officially holidaying together in Rajasthan. The duo was spotted separately at Mumbai airport on Tuesday and have flown to the same Ranthambore resort to celebrate the New Year.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

The Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita are enjoying their time in Goa. Malaika posted an image where she is wearing green co-ords and posing with many plants in the background. The image appears to be taken at the garden of the beach house where she is staying. "Tropical paradise," she captioned the image.

Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is enjoying holidays cruising. She posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing in a yacht. The actress is dressed in a white long shirt paired with blue denims. She completed her look with big black sunglasses and bold red lips.

Disha Patani

Disha is in the Maldives and is giving major adventure goals to all. She shared a picture of herself in a bikini as she prepares to go surfing. Disha captioned the picture, "Aquaman feels".

Elli AvrRam

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam also shared holiday vibes from Goa. In a set of new Instagram photos, Elli is seen at a little wayside shop.

—IANS