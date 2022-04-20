How Can Rahul, Sonia Develop India, When They Could Not Develop Amethi And Rae Bareli: Yogi

Rae Bareli: Hitting out at Congress leadership particularly Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the party which could not bring development in Amethi and Rae Bareli is now dreaming of taking India to the path of development.

"The mother and son duo in Congress are talking about developing India. How can they dare talk about this when they had left their own constituencies, which they are winning for last many years, at a lurch," Yogi said while addressing an election rally in Rae Bareli on Monday.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have won elections from Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively for many terms. In Rae Bareli BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh is in fray against Congress' Sonia Gandhi while in Amethi Union Minister Smriti Irani has locked horns with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

He said that the people have made up their mind to bring BJP back to power with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country. "In UP elections have been held in 39 constituencies so far after four phases of poll and BJP will win 36 of them. The party has set a target to win 74 seats out of 80 and we will achieve this target, he said.

In 2004 election BJP and its allies had won 73 seats. Chief Minister said that Congress leadership talks about development but the fact is it had always surrendered before terrorism. When Batala House encounter took place, members of a royal family in Congress were in tears. "People of Rae Bareli and Amethi are deprived of basic facilities because of this royal family. The members of this family never shed a tear when youth of this area were forced to go out to earn their living. The fact is Congress is always anti-people," he said.

He said that people of Rae Bareli and Amethi started getting recognition only when BJP came to power. Without any bias we implemented the policies and brought smiles on the faces of the poor and the downtrodden, Chief Minister said.

Addressing rallies in Dumahriyadih block in Gonda he said that state of roads around Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich and Srawasti was so bad during Akhilesh regime that people used to face hardship during commutation. "We have tried to set the things right. Roads are being repaired and people are getting good remunerative prices for their produce," he said. BJP candidate from Gonda Kirtivardhan Singh and Kaiserganj candidate Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were present during the rally. UNI