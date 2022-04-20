How APWS Is Bringing Innovation In Terms Of Learning And Teaching From An Early Age

New Delhi: Ever since the advent of technology, the world has drastically changed and has paved the way for innovation in all fields. The world is inevitably moving to a future where technology will play a major role.

Asia Pacific World School, based in Bangalore, strives to better prepare its students for the future. The school focuses on bringing innovation through learning and teaching to the kids right from an early age.

At Asia Pacific World School, the vision is to nurture children through innovative learning techniques and to aid in holistic development through overall moral and personality development. The school functions on international standards to prepare its students for a highly competitive and fast-paced environment.

In order to provide its students with the best foundation, Asia Pacific World School believes in inculcating innovation and technology in the curriculum from the lower grades. As a part of their plan, the school has opened up two new avenues in the form of a Think Lab and the introduction of Robotics.

The Asia Pacific World School Think Lab is a high-tech learning space to start or invigorate students for innovative projects. As the school begins these activities from an early age, opportunities such as this further encourage students to develop a passion for science and technology. This also enables them to think outside of the box and engage themselves with innovative skills and creative thinking.

Students can obtain hands-on learning from the advance manufacturing and designing lab where they can come up with projects based on industry standards. The Think Lab at Asia Pacific World School is the perfect place for students to take centre stage and implement their ideas like never before.

Dr Samuel Paul Isaac, Director, Asia Pacific World School, says, "At Asia Pacific World School, our aim has always been to nurture students that are prepared for the future and the ever changing, dynamic world. In order to achieve this, we strive towards incorporating innovation and technology into our curriculum right from the start. Our robotics and think lab opportunities are the perfect place for the students to start young and understand how various industries function. The team here has been working tirelessly and have shown unwavering commitment to the children by excelling in their duties even in difficult times. Our goal has always been to bring out the best in our students and to make them ready for the real world." Students at Asia Pacific World School can also venture into the world of robotics and open a plethora of opportunities for them. In a world where every industry is moving towards a complete digital transformation, schools need to ensure that their students are well-equipped. Being a student of robotics from a young age not only increases technical understanding but also greatly improves creative thinking and problem-solving. Life skills such as these also play a major part in nurturing young minds. Additionally, students learn skills in leadership, community involvement, and communicating across different technology platforms.

In the past, the school has been conferred with various awards and rankings for their efforts and dedication. The Times School Ranking Survey ranked Asia Pacific World School as 10th Top CBSE School in Bangalore. The ranking comes as no surprise owing to the vast opportunities that the school provides. Apart from the Think Lab and Robotics, the school also believes in providing ample amounts of co-curricular activities such as music, performing arts, dedicated art studio, drama club, debate, students' club, and a plethora of sports and games to choose from. Asia Pacific World School with its vision to prepare digital literate and highly-skilled individuals has undoubtedly made a name for itself. As the world rapidly moves towards making technology an even bigger part of everyday life, the Bangalore based school is steps ahead in nurturing students to strive in the dynamic and exhilarating environment. With their offerings in combining innovation with academics, many schools are now looking to adapt the same, effective approach. —ANI