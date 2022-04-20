How Ananya Panday celebrated birthday with her fans

Mumbai: Young actress Ananya Panday celebrated her 22nd birthday with fans, not face to face but virtually. Ananya participated in a virtual meet that let her interact with her follwoers.

The actress, who is currently shooting for an upcoming film in Goa, made sure to take out time for her fans on her special day on Friday. Her fans also made her feel special by singing the birthday song, besides songs from her films "Student Of The year 2" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

During the virtual meet, a fan showed her a book that was filled with Ananya's pictures and newspaper articles. Another follower left Ananya emotional reading out a letter addressed to her.

The actress is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film in Goa, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sharing a picture of the birthday girl on Instagram Stories on Friday, Deepika had written: "My Baby Girl... Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we've just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you've grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you."

On Friday, Ananya took to her verified Twitter account to thank everyone for wishing her on her birthday.

"What 22 feels like already - warm and fuzzy. thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings. I'm forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug," tweeted Ananya on Friday.

Ananya also has the action film "Fighter" coming up, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

—IANS