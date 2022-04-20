How Akshay became a director's actor on 'Singh Is Bliing' sets!

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar is known for being an active, hands-on person in real life. He remains fit and does most of his own daredevil stunts on-screen. The 47-year-old star recently took to Twitter and shared a cool picture of him helping out Prabhudheva. Akki's picture shows him lifting up props on the sets of 'Singh Is Bliing', directed by Prabhudheva. The actor, known for his comic-timing on reel posted 'Singh Is Bliing' happens to be a sequel of the original 2008 'Singh Is Kinng'. The sequel stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Amy Jackson, Arfi Lamba and Anil Mange. The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2015.