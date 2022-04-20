How about designer teddy bears for V-Day?

New Delhi: Give cute teddy bears a miss for limited edition high-end designer ones for your loved one on Valentine's Day. To celebrate the day of love, DLF Emporio, the capital's luxury shopping destination, has incorporated the theme 'Made With Love', which includes a pop-up store, designer teddy bears and gifts from some of the country's leading fashion designers. "The limited edition teddy bears were a big favourite last year and we are extremely delighted to present a new range of bespoke teddy bears designed exclusively for DLF Emporio. This year we are also introducing an array of designer gifts like T-shirts, pocket squares, stationery and much more to choose from," Dinaz Madhukar, senior vice president, DLF Emporio, said in a statement. Exclusive pieces by designers Ashima-Leena, Manish Arora, Neeru Kumar, Suneet Varma and Varun Bahl have been made available at the Valentine's Pop Up Store in the mall, read a statement. The mall is also stocked with a series of love-inspired apparels and accessories for men and women. These are customised by designers like Ashish N. Soni, Monisha Jaising, Neeru Kumar and Raghavendra Rathore. Among other surprises are unique stationery pieces by Suneet Varma, inspired from the love of vintage. The Pop-Up Store has Indian and international luxury brands displaying a range of merchandise. These luxury collectibles will be available exclusively at DLF Emporio but only till Feb 15. Valentine's Day is celebrated Feb 14. IANS