How 'green tea' helps reduce stress levels

Washington: In a trial, scientists tested a drink based on a green tea ingredient, L-Theanine, and found that it significantly reduces stress and cortisol levels in healthy and young adults. During a symposium at the Association for Psychological Sciences Conference, world-renowned researchers from Swinburne University in Australia announced the results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial in which a beverage (neuro BLISS) significantly cut down stress. The trial's statistically significant results include: Acute stress reduction Reduction in cortisol levels Shifting of brain waves to the alpha spectrum as confirmed by magnetoencephalography (MEG). Alpha spectrum brain waves are associated with a relaxed state of focused concentration This marks the first use of MEG technology to evaluate the effects of a natural ingredient presented in a functional beverage. L-Theanine is found in green tea and is the primary functional ingredient of a proprietary formula found only in neuro BLISS. Chris Noonan, MPH, working on behalf of NeuroBrands stated that the research was truly ground breaking and the company is proud to play a role in developing this science. The results are due to be published in a prestigious scientific journal.