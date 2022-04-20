How ''Love Aaj Kal'' actress Pranati copes with lockdown loneliness

Mumbai: Actress Pranati Rai Prakash, who lives alone in Mumbai, has opened up on how she overcame loneliness amid the pandemic.

"I was shooting when lockdown happened and the shoots got cancelled. I was really looking forward to work on my upcoming project. I stay alone, so I stay occupied with dozens of activities. I''ve been cooking and cleaning, and on the creative side I am learning a musical instrument and writing a song. These things have helped me cope up with loneliness," Pranati shared.

On the work front, Pranati was last seen in Imtiaz Ali''s "Love Aaj Kal". She will be next seen in series "Mannphodganj Ki Binny", which narrates the story of a woman looking to make her dreams come true while staying in touch with traditional values.

--IANS