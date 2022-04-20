Houthi Militia Says Saudi-Led Coalition Launched Airstrike On Military Site In Yemen's Capital

Sanaa: Yemen's Houthi militia said on Tuesday that the Saudi-led coalition launched an airstrike on the Houthi military site in the capital Sanaa.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported the airstrike in the morning on the area of al-Kasarat in Hamdan district in western Sanaa, saying residents across Sanaa heard a powerful explosion.

The coalition has made no comment yet.

The Houthis have recently intensified cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities. All Houthi attacks had been intercepted, according to the coalition's statements.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several Northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government. —ANI



