Houses, Roads Damaged Due To Cloudburst In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Several houses and roads were damaged in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag due to a cloudburst. The incident of cloudburst took place in Sirwadi village of Rudraprayag on August 10. Sirwadi village is located in Jakholi Tehsil of Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. It occurred due to incessant heavy rainfall in the area. ANI