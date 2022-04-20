Houses damaged due to rainfall in Uttarakhand's Dharchula, locals request help from admin

Dharchula (Uttarakhand): Residents of Banga Pani tehsil in Uttarakhand's Dharchula district requested the local administration to allow them to look for their personal belongings that are still under the debris and in their damaged houses. Several houses were damaged due to rainfall in the month of July and August in Dharchula district. Speaking to ANI, the SDM of Dharchula, Anil Kumar Shukla said, "There was extensive damage due to rainfall. We had made it priority to keep people safe, then save their properties and clear blocked roads." "Work is almost complete. People want to retrieve properties from damaged houses. We are seeing that it is done with the help of machines," he added.

—ANI