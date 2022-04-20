    Menu
    Houses Collapse In Pithoragarh Following Cloudburst, Two Feared Trapped

    April20/ 2022


    Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Two persons feared trapped under the debris, after two houses collapsed following a cloudburst in Jhula village of Pithoragarh district. District Magistrate of Pithoragarh, Dr VK Jogdande informed about the incident. He said NDRF and SDRF team have been sent to the spot.

