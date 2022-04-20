Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Two persons feared trapped under the debris, after two houses collapsed following a cloudburst in Jhula village of Pithoragarh district. District Magistrate of Pithoragarh, Dr VK Jogdande informed about the incident. He said NDRF and SDRF team have been sent to the spot.
Houses Collapse In Pithoragarh Following Cloudburst, Two Feared Trapped
April20/ 2022
