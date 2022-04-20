Hours before GHMC polling, attack on Telangana BJP chief's car

Hyderabad: Hours before the polling for municipal elections in Greater Hyderabad, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumars car was allegedly attacked by some unknown persons on Necklace Road.

Tension prevailed at People's Plaza on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake on Tuesday night when Kumar's car was attacked by unknown persons. The windowpanes of the vehicle were damaged.

The incident led to protest by BJP leaders and their supporters, who demanded action against the attackers. Slogan shouting protesters refused to leave the place, but the police pacified and dispersed them.

The police denied that there was an attempt to murder on Kumar. A police officer said the BJP leader had left the place and was safe. He said no one was injured, adding that it was an altercation between two parties.

The police registered a case at Ramgopalpet police station against unknown persons for the attack.

Union Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy, condemned the attack on Kumar and demanded action against those involved.

He alleged that ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was misusing the police and official machinery and using unfair means to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Reddy warned the TRS government that if it tries to turn Telangana into another West Bengal, the BJP will not keep quiet.

BJP leaders claimed that Kumar was out for evening walk on Necklace Road when he was attacked by TRS workers.

Kumar, who is also an MP, reportedly went into a hotel. TRS candidate from Kharitabad division reached there along with his supporters and alleged that the BJP leader was in the area to distribute money to influence the voters. A heated argument ensued between the two sides. The TRS leaders demanded checking of Kumar's car.

The police, who rushed there, sent Kumar back in his personal car. The TRS workers reportedly stopped another car in his convoy and attacked it, damaging its window shield.

Polling for the 150-member GHMC is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

