Hotels, Religious Places, Malls To Open From June 8 In Uttarakhand

Guidelines Issued By The State Government



Dehradun (The Hawk): The Uttarakhand government has allowed the opening of Hotels, Restaurants, Malls and religious places from June 8 in Uttarakhand. The state government has issued guidelines for the hotels that have to be followed for safety. All Hotels and Homestay would be allowed to open in the state. Establishments that are under the containment zones would not be allowed to open. The hotels and homestays would not be allowed to take booking from cities that have high COVID -19 load. In case of violation by any individual the hotel will inform the district administration and action would be taken under the epidemic disease act and disaster management act. Management of the hotels will take the written undertaking from the customer that they will not visit any public premises or tourist attractions of Uttarakhand during their stay. The customers violating this order shall be penalized.

The managements of the hotels would adhere to the SOPs set by the tourism department. All restaurants would be opened from 7 AM to 7 PM, except those in the containment zones.

The restaurant managers would keep record of the customers and the waiters serving at the tables along with the time. The restaurants would have to adhere to the SOPs.

All Shopping Malls would be opened from 7 AM to 7 PM, except those in the containment zones. The mall managements will only open 50% of the shops on any day. The district administration may stipulate the restriction on the number of maximum people at the malls which will be notified.

All religious places would be opened from 7 AM to 7 PM, except those in the containment zones. Pilgrims from outside the state would not be allowed at the religious places.

The Chardham Devsthanam Board might put restrictions or open shrines in consultations with the stakeholders which would be notified. The district administration might put restrictions in place in view of public health which would be notified.







