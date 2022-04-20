Hotel Manager, Wife Found Dead

Meerut: A hotel manager and his wife were found dead at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Thursday, police said.



Their five-year-old daughter was found unconscious, they added.

Police said while the hotel manager, identified as Arvind (40), a resident of Azamgarh, was found hanging, his wife''s body was lying on the bed.

The incident took place in the Sadar Bazar police station area of the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Cantt) Eraj Raja said Arvind has been working as a manager in the hotel for a year. On Thursday morning, the hotel staff told the owner that Arvind''s room was closed and he was not opening the door.

The Sadar Bazar police reached the spot after getting the information and found Arvind hanging.

His wife''s body was lying on the bed and the girl was found unconscious, the official said.

He said it seemed to be a case of suicide. PTI



