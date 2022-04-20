Hot Varun Dhawan sweating it out

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan, who is waiting for the release of his forthcoming dance movie "ABCD 2", has shared a video of himself while working out. The "Badlapur" actor took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share the video where he was seen sporting just a pair of shorts. Varun was sitting on a machine, and was working out for abs. Directed by Remo D'Souza "ABCD 2" is a sequel to the 2013 dance-based 3D film "ABCD - AnyBody Can Dance". The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, choreographer-director Prabhudheva and international dancer Lauren Gottlieb. It is slated to release on June 19. IANS