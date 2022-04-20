Hospitals in Gujarat to treat COVID patients without prior permission till June 15

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): All private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes in Gujarat can treat COVID-19 patients till June 15, without any prior permission, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced.

On Tuesday, Rupani said that no prior permission but just an intimation to Municipal Commissioner or District Collector is sufficient to treat COVID-19 patients.

"In view of the prevailing corona situation, CM Vijay Rupani announces Gujarat government's decision to allow all private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes to treat COVID-19 patients till June 15 without any prior permission, by only informing Municipal Commissioner or Collector for the same," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office.

The Gujarat government has imposed many restrictions, including night curfew, already so there is no need for a lockdown in the state at the moment, said Rupani earlier in the day.

Over the last 24 hours, as many as 11,403 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths were reported in Gujarat, along with 4,179 recoveries, the state health department informed on Tuesday evening. There are currently 68,754 active cases in the state. (ANI)