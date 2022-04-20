Hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel doubles since early June

Jerusalem: The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel has doubled since early June, according to figures released by Israeli Ministry of Health.

It said 209 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Israel, compared with 105 on June 1, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel increased to 20,778, with 145 new patients, while the death toll rose from 305 to 306, and the number of patients in serious condition remained 40.

The total recoveries rose to 15,694 after 35 new ones were added, while the number of active cases rose to 4,778, the highest since May 10.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministry ordered hospitals in the country to reopen coronavirus units immediately amid the new wave of cases.

Despite the rise in morbidity, Israel''s train services will resume on Monday, with a maximum of 500 passengers in each train, and body temperature measurement for each passenger using a thermal camera.

Train restrictions also include face mask obligation and a ban on eating and drinking on board.

--IANS