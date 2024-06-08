    Menu
    Horror comedy ‘Munjya’ earns Rs 4.21 crore at box office on day one

    The Hawk
    June8/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The film stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj and is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

    Munjya poster

    Mumbai: Horror-comedy Munjya earned Rs 4.21 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers said Saturday.

    Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the movie was released in theatres on Friday. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik.

    Maddock Films shared the film's opening day numbers in a post on Instagram.

    “This record-breaking collection for a film with no A-list actors is a testament to the power of a captivating story and the brilliance of CGI technology. Munjya has sprung the biggest surprise in the industry, setting the stage for a remarkable box office run,” the company said in a press note.

    Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system.

    The film, which has its roots in the Marathi folklore, is reportedly set in the Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).

    —PTI

