Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Hornet's Nest...To shatter, tumble, crackle, cackle, split? Apparently yes, apparently no! How?!? Well, to put it soberly without any bias, the wrestlers --- most of them array of medals including gold winners --- of the country are up in arms against their WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) bosses including its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (photo along side), Lok Sabha MP, and others for wrongfully (s)exploiting them thereby pushing them in to deep dungeon of social uncertainties galore thus, "dark future for them in the ensuing days". Wrestlers of all hues that is of all categories / weights want immediate dismissal of the WFI office bearers including Singh should the wrestling in the country continue in the coming days that already are stacked with many a scheduled competition wherein, if they go all out, they are sure to win many medals doing India proud "as before", analyse insiders. Award-winning wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat (photo along side) are currently on Delhi-roads demanding immediate dismissal of WFI to restore the "old amicable, amiable, all round conducive atmosphere back in wrestling unlike now; now is muck, seedy, shady". Or, hornet's nest shaking...