Hopefully, PM Modi will sit more frequently in both Houses of Parliament: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress party, which has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having the "worst attendance record of all prime ministers," expressed optimism on Monday that Modi would begin to spend more time in the new Parliament building and increase his participation in both houses of government.

Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla has urged members to refrain from "organised disruptions" and "carrying placards" in the new chamber when the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha meet again on Tuesday afternoon at the new Parliament building.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress party, announced on X that parliament sessions would begin in the new building beginning tomorrow afternoon. Now, at least, the Prime Minister should be able to make more appearances before both houses of parliament. Ramesh claimed that, throughout his time in office, the Prime Minister had the poorest attendance record of any Prime Minister in history.—Inputs from Agencies