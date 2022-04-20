Hopefully I will become the best finisher in the world: Navjot

New Delhi: Forward Navjot Kaur harbours hopes of being the best finisher in the world. Navjot has over the years become an integral part of the Indian women's hockey team and has been part of some of their biggest moments.

"The finisher's role is very crucial for any hockey side and I am delighted that I have been given the opportunity to execute the chances created by my teammates. There is certainly a lot of pressure that comes with the job, but I have certainly enjoyed the challenge so far," the 25-year-old said.

"I want to keep working hard on the techniques of finishing and hopefully, I will become the best finisher in the world one day. It's amazing to be in a position to convert goal-scoring opportunities for the team."

Navjot said that 2019 has been one of the crucial years for the team. India finished top of the table in Pool A and thus qualified for the Olympic qualifiers where they beat the USA 6-5 in two legs to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

"Being part of the Bronze Medal and Silver Medal-winning teams at the Asian Games 2014 and 2018 respectively has to be on the top of the list, however, 2019 was one of the most crucial years for us," she said.

"It was absolutely brilliant to be part of the victorious team at the FIH Women's Series Finals and then we followed it up by booking a place in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating USA in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers later in the year. It was an amazing year for us and hopefully, we will go on to win the biggest of tournaments in the upcoming years."—IANS