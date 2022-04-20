Hopeful UK accepts early harvest proposition of India: Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal is hopeful that an early harvest proposition of India, within the framework of a larger Free Trade Agreement, will be accepted by the UK.

While, addressing a CII session on 'Post-Brexit UK and India', the Union Minister of Railways, Industry and Commerce, and Food and Consumer Affairs said the early harvest proposition will help grab the low hanging fruits, so that both sides can enjoy the taste of the wonderful fruits.

"We are looking at the possibilities of trade in goods and services and investments as part of our enhanced trade partnership. We are looking at an option to see if it can be converted into an early harvest agreement," he said.

Besides, Goyal said that several rounds of talks have recently been held between the two countries, both of which are at the cusp of transition.

He said that both the nations, linked by culture and history, are natural partners and moving towards higher levels to emerge stronger and resilient.

Goyal said both sides have agreed to work together in many sectors such as education, health, environment, easier movement of people, large investment flows etc.

--IANS