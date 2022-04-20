Hope we don't face any more difficulties: Aditi on 'Padmavati'

Mumbai : Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati", hopes the team does not face any roadblocks in future.





"I am blessed to be working on this film. I hope and pray that (we face) no difficulty now. Sanjay sir creates cinematic experience and we should be proud of him and not try and curb him," Aditi told reporters.

Earlier this year, members of Rajput Karni Sena had stalled shooting of the film and vandalised the sets in Jaipur for allegedly representing "distorted facts" in the movie.





The film's set was again attacked and put on fire in Kolhapur in March."We should give him a platform to make films in peace as he makes beautiful movies," she added.





PTI



