Hope we continue being friends: Varun on Shraddha

Mumbai:Actor Varun Dhawan has thanked his "ABCD 2" co-star Shraddha Kapoor for always being by his side and hopes that their friendship lasts forever. The 28-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday, to express his feelings for his childhood friend hoping that their bond will strengthen with time. "She's been my friend and by my side since 21 years and hope we continue being friends always @ShraddhaKapoor," Varun tweeted alongside a selfie of the duo. Earlier, Varun and Shraddha celebrated the success of Remo D'Souza's directorial "ABCD 2", which has become the second film of 2015 to collect over Rs.100 crore. "ABCD 2", which released on June 19, is a sequel to the 2013 film "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance". IANS