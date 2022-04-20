Hope to play characters that Vidya Balan has essayed: Divyanka

Mumbai: Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who plays the role of Ishita in popular TV show �Yeh Hai Mohabbatein�, got �amazed� when she met Vidya Balan on the show's set. She says the �Hamari Adhuri Kahani� is �epitome of professionalism� and the duo share similar views and opinions. Vidya, who began her career with 1995 show �Hum Paanch�, is said to have liked the concept of the show and gave compliment to the whole cast. "Receiving compliments from an actor of Vidya's stature is extremely overwhelming. Vidya is the epitome of professionalism, who is true to her craft and this is something I'm going to take back from her,� Divyanka said in a statement. �I've always been in awe of the kind of characters Vidya has portrayed on screen and I hope to play such characters as well. For the little while that we met, she was extremely warm. �I was amazed to notice that our views and opinions are very similar. She was happy that shows with such storyline are popular on TV,� Divyanka added. The episode featuring Vidya was aired on Tuesday. Meanwhile, �The Dirty Picture� actress is prepping for the release of "Hamari Adhuri Kahani", directed by Mohit Suri. The film will delve on a love triangle formed when one's past love confronts with future and the impact on the present. �Hamari Adhuri Kahani�, which also stars Rajkumar Rao and Emraan Hashami, will hit the theatres on June 12. IANS