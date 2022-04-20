Hope Opposition Won't Create Obstructions: Speaker On UP Assembly Session

Ahead of the monsoon session of the UP Assembly, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Saturday said he hopes that the Opposition will not create "obstructions" in the House proceedings.The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature is schedule to begin on August 17.On August 16, a meeting of leaders from various parties is likely to take place, Dixit said, adding that it will be attended by the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."I am optimistic that the way in which there were obstructions in the Lok Sabha and the House could not function properly, the same will not happen here," Dixit said. "I am confident that the Opposition will not pose any obstructions," he told PTI when asked to comment on whether he is prepared as to face the Opposition, which is determined to corner the government.Dixit''s comments have come barely days after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed pain that the House did not run smoothly during the monsoon session.The Lok Sabha functioned only 21 hours during the entire session, Birla had said.The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy session, the proceedings of which were marred by the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues.The UP Assembly Speaker further said he had received a letter from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which had requested changing their legislative party leader and he agreed to it.Shah Alam, also called Guddu Jamali, an MLA from Mubarakpur Assembly constituency, is the new legislative party leader of the BSP in the UP Legislative Assembly. He replaced Lalji Verma, who was sacked for anti-party activities during the recently concluded panchayat polls.A party statement issued here had said, "Two MLAs--Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar--have been sacked for anti-party activities during the panchayat polls."Verma has been removed from the post of legislative party leader and Shah Alam will replace him in the state Assembly as party leader," the statement had said.While Verma is an MLA from Katehari, Rajbhar represents Akbarpur seat, both in Ambedkar Nagar district of the state. —PTI