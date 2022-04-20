Hope For Amicable Solution On Ayodhya Issue Emerges After SC Sets Up Mediation Team

Ayodhya: A ray of hope has emerged for amicable solution of the vexed Ayodhya issue, after a three-member mediation team was announced on Friday by the Supreme Court, for the first time in the history.

People from across the sections have welcomed the move of the apex court, though the litigants think that they should be part of the team or someone from temple city should be given representation. Mr Iqbal Ansari, a key litigant in the Ramjanmbhoomi title suit was disappointed that neither any litigant, nor a person from Ayodhya, was on the mediation team. "We respect the court-monitored mediation, but people of Ayodhya are disappointed with no representative from the temple town in the panel,'' he said. Ansari is the son of late Hashim Ansari, one of the original litigants in the title suit. Ansari said here on Saturday that he respected the Supreme Court order.

''I am not opposing the SC-appointed panel and I have full faith in court, but people here believe that an Ayodhya citizen should have been a better pick for a lasting solution,'' he said.

''There are many intellectuals, advocates, seers and clerics in the town. One of them could have been chosen for mediation,'' he added.

On the other hand, All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Secretary Maulana Umrain Rahmani said, ''It's a title suit. We accept mediation. But, our stand on Babri Masjid has not changed. We always believe in dialogue and peaceful solution.'' However, the board stated that its participation in the mediation process should not be construed as a change in its stand on the dispute. Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Hadi, imam of Beniganj Masjid in Ayodhya, said ''We sincerely want this dispute to end and hope that mediators will take care of the sentiments of both the communities. But, our priority is peace and brotherhood.''

Mahant Raghuvar Sharan, priest of Rasik Niwas temple, said ''I appeal to my Hindu and Muslim brothers to maintain peace and harmony.

''Many innocent people lost their lives due to Ayodhya dispute. Now, we hope peace prevails through this negotiation process,'' said Mahant Bhavnath Das of Hanumangarhi temple.

''Now, it is the duty of the mediation panel of the Supreme Court to ensure that both the communities are satisfied and negotiation must be in such a positive way that both Hindu and Muslim communities feel happy,'' said Ram Shankar Tripathi, a retired professor in Ayodhya. Irfan Ahmad Siddiqui, principal of Muslim Inter College in Faizabad, said ''We want a good future for our coming generations, as we have been living under the terror of Ayodhya dispute.'' UNI