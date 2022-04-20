Hooliganism Is In SP's Character: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: While reacting to an incident in which a Samajwadi Party leader's brother was seen thrashing a woman in UP's Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Samajwadi Party ruled with the use of force on people, as hooliganism, crime and mafia is there in its character. He said that now as Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, anyone who does anti-social activities, would be dealt with accordingly. ''The nature of crime will be observed and then he or she would be punished'' said Maurya.